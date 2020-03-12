Enlisted leadership changes hands at 405th AFSB

Photo By Cameron Porter | Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes, III, the outgoing command sergeant major of the...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes, III, the outgoing command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade addresses the audience both virtually and at the event, during the change of responsibility ceremony. Holmes will next be assigned as Commandant of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A change of responsibility ceremony for the Army Sustainment Command’s 405th Army Field Support Brigade was held Dec. 3 at the theater on Kleber Kaserne.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie B. Primus assumed responsibility of the 405th AFSB from Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes, III, during the ceremony, which was presided over by the commander of the 405th AFSB, Col. Brad Bane.



Primus comes to the 405th AFSB from the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Combat Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Ky., and Holmes will next be assigned as Commandant of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



Sergeant Major Holmes is dialed into the mission, dedicated and 100 percent ready to bring the same type of energy to his next assignment that he displayed here at the 405th AFSB, said Bane.



“When I took command in July, the first thing Sgt. Major Holmes said to me was it was his duty to ensure my picture stayed on the wall; you’ll hear him say that quite often,” Bane said. “That has always stuck with me throughout our time together, as I know the advice and the counsel he gave me was in my best interest and the best interest of the unit.”



“Sergeant Major, simply put – job well done. No one is more professional than you. Great, great job,” Bane said.



“Serving in the capacity of command sergeant major for this outstanding brigade for the past 30 months was definitely an honor and a privilege and something I didn’t take lightly,” Holmes said. “Leading America’s sons and daughters is a passion of mine.”



During the ceremony, Holmes thanked the brigade staff, all the battalions, the Logistical Readiness Centers, the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program team and a long list of all the units and organizations in the European theater as well as the Army Sustainment Command and U.S. Army Material Command.



Following Holmes’ remarks, the new commander sergeant major of the 405th AFSB spoke briefly, thanking everyone who attended in person and virtually.



“I am truly honored and humbled for this unique responsibility and excited to be a part of this historic brigade and the larger sustainment enterprise,” Primus said.



“Sergeant Major Primus just came from a unit where the rubber meets the road at the tip of the spear, supporting Soldiers. I can’t think of a better leader to take over the 405th AFSB command sergeant major position,” Bane said.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and under the operational control of U.S. Army Europe. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa, providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics, and technology; and leveraging the AMC materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.