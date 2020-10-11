Service Members, Families Can Lean on Military Relief Funds in Times of Crisis

Courtesy Photo | Service members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can count on Army Emergency Relief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can count on Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) for critical assistance during these unprecedented times. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Since 2017, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers have donated nearly $2.46 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF), a partnership that has taken on even greater importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This has been an exceptionally difficult year for our military community, but some have been hit harder than others,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Making a contribution to AFAF or AER is more appreciated than ever as the necessity for support increases.”



Since 1942, AER has provided nearly 4 million Soldiers $2 billion in assistance, including $1 billion since 9/11. Through zero-interest loans, grants and educational scholarships, AER ensures no Soldier faces financial hardship on their own. For more information, visit https://www.aerhq.org/.



AFAF raises funds for the charities that provide support to the Department of the Air Force military members in need, including active duty, retirees, Reservists, Guard members, as well as their dependents and surviving spouses. Since 1974, AFAF has raised over $237 million to provide emergency assistance, educational support, on-base community programs and housing assistance to the Department of Air Force families. To learn more about AFAF and its charities, visit https://www.afassistancefund.org/.



The Exchange gives shoppers the opportunity to donate to AER or AFAF every time they make a purchase in stores or online at ShopMyExchange.com. The Exchange also connects shoppers with the organizations’ critical support resources through the online Exchange Community Hub.



Additionally, the MILITARY STAR® card, administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, offers support for cardholders experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19 as well as natural disasters. Cardholders may contact a MILITARY STAR representative at MilitaryStar@aafes.com for more information.



