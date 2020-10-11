Service members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can count on Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) for critical assistance during these unprecedented times.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 15:56
|Photo ID:
|6420029
|VIRIN:
|201110-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|705x397
|Size:
|39.99 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Emergency Relief and Air Force Assistance Fund logos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service Members, Families Can Lean on Military Relief Funds in Times of Crisis
LEAVE A COMMENT