SecAF awards SANGB Pilot Distinguished Flying Cross

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.—The 25th Secretary of the Air Force, the

Honorable Barbara M. Barrett, awarded Maj. Brett DeVries, a pilot with the 107th Fighter

Squadron, the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony here today, for extraordinary

achievement while participating in aerial flight.

“The Distinguished Flying Cross is America’s oldest military aviation decoration,” Barrett said.

“Awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement that is, ‘entirely distinctive, involving

operations that are not routine,’ today, Major DeVries, you will join the ranks of some other

American heroes.”

The training flight narrowly avoided catastrophe on July 20, 2017, when DeVries successfully

landed his A-10 Thunderbolt II with neither a canopy nor fully-engaged landing gear.

“Major DeVries truly put service before self and demonstrated a level of Airmanship to which

we should all aspire,” Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, commander of the 127th Wing, said during

the ceremony.

The first award of the Distinguished Flying Cross was made to ten Army Air Corps aviators for

participation in the Army Pan American Flight, officially awarded May 2, 1927. The first

presentation of the award was on June 11, 1927, when President Calvin Coolidge honored

Charles Lindbergh for his first transatlantic solo flight.

While DeVries was flying the A-10 during the emergency, he relied heavily on his wingman,

then-Maj. Shannon Vickers, and the maintenance team back at Selfridge. Mammen said

DeVries had the entire Wing standing behind him.

“As a commander, I cannot tell you how proud I am of Major DeVries and our entire 127th

Wing, who work so hard every day to ensure that we are ready to fly, fight and win,” Mammen

said.

