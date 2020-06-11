Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF awards SANGB Pilot Distinguished Flying Cross

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Story

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.—The 25th Secretary of the Air Force, the
    Honorable Barbara M. Barrett, awarded Maj. Brett DeVries, a pilot with the 107th Fighter
    Squadron, the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony here today, for extraordinary
    achievement while participating in aerial flight.
    “The Distinguished Flying Cross is America’s oldest military aviation decoration,” Barrett said.
    “Awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement that is, ‘entirely distinctive, involving
    operations that are not routine,’ today, Major DeVries, you will join the ranks of some other
    American heroes.”
    The training flight narrowly avoided catastrophe on July 20, 2017, when DeVries successfully
    landed his A-10 Thunderbolt II with neither a canopy nor fully-engaged landing gear.
    “Major DeVries truly put service before self and demonstrated a level of Airmanship to which
    we should all aspire,” Brig. Gen. Rolf E. Mammen, commander of the 127th Wing, said during
    the ceremony.
    The first award of the Distinguished Flying Cross was made to ten Army Air Corps aviators for
    participation in the Army Pan American Flight, officially awarded May 2, 1927. The first
    presentation of the award was on June 11, 1927, when President Calvin Coolidge honored
    Charles Lindbergh for his first transatlantic solo flight.
    While DeVries was flying the A-10 during the emergency, he relied heavily on his wingman,
    then-Maj. Shannon Vickers, and the maintenance team back at Selfridge. Mammen said
    DeVries had the entire Wing standing behind him.
    “As a commander, I cannot tell you how proud I am of Major DeVries and our entire 127th
    Wing, who work so hard every day to ensure that we are ready to fly, fight and win,” Mammen
    said.

