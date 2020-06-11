Sweet Stocking Stuffer! Exchange Shoppers Can Win $1,000 in Gift Cards in Lindt Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers could find something extra sweet in their stockings this season with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers could find something extra sweet in their stockings this season with a chance to win $1,000 in Exchange gift cards in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Lindt Holiday Sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers could find something extra sweet in their stockings this season with a chance to win $1,000 in Exchange gift cards in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Lindt Holiday Sweepstakes.



From Nov. 5 to Dec. 23, authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will take home a $500 Exchange gift card, and two second-place winners will receive $250 Exchange gift cards.



“It’s always special to receive a little extra treat during the holiday season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “These prizes can spread some holiday cheer for our Warfighters and their families.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to participate, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for more information and rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected no later than Jan. 8, 2021.



