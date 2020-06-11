Military shoppers could find something extra sweet in their stockings this season with a chance to win $1,000 in Exchange gift cards in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Lindt Holiday Sweepstakes.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6415509
|VIRIN:
|201106-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|4224x5432
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sweet Stocking Stuffer! Exchange Shoppers Can Win $1,000 in Gift Cards in Lindt Sweepstakes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sweet Stocking Stuffer! Exchange Shoppers Can Win $1,000 in Gift Cards in Lindt Sweepstakes
LEAVE A COMMENT