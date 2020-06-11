Sweet Stocking Stuffer! Exchange Shoppers Can Win $1,000 in Gift Cards in Lindt Sweepstakes

Military shoppers could find something extra sweet in their stockings this season with a chance to win $1,000 in Exchange gift cards in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Lindt Holiday Sweepstakes.

