Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 6, 2020) Capt. Adrian Calder, deputy commander...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 6, 2020) Capt. Adrian Calder, deputy commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Michael Rovenolt, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, conduct an inflight change of command for CVW-5 while flying passed America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA – Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW 5) held an inflight change of command ceremony Nov. 6, while deployed with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).



Capt. Adrian Calder relieved Capt. Michael Rovenolt as Commander, Carrier Air Wing Five.



Capt. Rovenolt assumed command of CVW-5 Aug. 2, 2019, and led the “Badman” team through three Western Pacific deployments and numerous Indo-Pacific operations and exercises including dual carrier operations with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), a trilateral exercise with the Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Valiant Shield 2020, integrated Expeditionary Strike Force operations with USS America (LHA 6), operations Indian Ocean for the first time in more than four years, and the Japan-led exercise Keen Sword 21.



“CVW-5, Team BADMAN, is an extremely well equipped and trained Carrier Air Wing,” said Rovenolt. “With great support come great expectations. The Forward-Deployed Naval Forces in the 7th fleet AOR have gotten their money's worth this year. CVW-5 has met and excelled at all missions assigned during its recent deployment. Furthermore, the air wing continues to lead naval aviation in maritime tactics development. It has been my honor to serve as BADMAN 1.”



Capt. Calder reported to CVW-5 as the Deputy Commander in July 2019. His prior command tours were as the Commanding Officer of the “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 and the Senior Military Evaluator of Operational Test and Evaluation at the Office of Secretary of Defense. He has amassed more than 4,500 military flight hours and 1,200 carrier arrested landings.



“I am grateful for Capt. Rovenolt’s leadership, and look forward to continuing his tradition of excellence,” said Calder. “I am proud to lead Carrier Air Wing Five and our Navy’s forward-deployed maritime air superiority team.”



Capt. Rovenolt’s next assignment is as the Chief of Staff for Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic in Norfolk, Va.



CVW-5 is forward-deployed to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and regularly embarks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in support of security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.