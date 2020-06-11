Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing Five Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    Carrier Air Wing Five Change of Command

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 6, 2020) Capt. Adrian Calder, deputy commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Michael Rovenolt, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, conduct an inflight change of command for CVW-5 while flying passed America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 21:56
    Photo ID: 6415056
    VIRIN: 201106-N-KP021-1094
    Resolution: 3563x2004
    Size: 697.69 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Air Wing Five Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVW 5
    Forward-Deployed
    Flight Operations
    U.S. Navy
    Change of Command
    Naval Aviation

