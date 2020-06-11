WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 6, 2020) Capt. Adrian Calder, deputy commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Capt. Michael Rovenolt, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, conduct an inflight change of command for CVW-5 while flying passed America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). CVW-5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6415056 VIRIN: 201106-N-KP021-1094 Resolution: 3563x2004 Size: 697.69 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Air Wing Five Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.