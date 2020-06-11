Carrier Air Wing Five Change of Command

WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 6, 2020) Capt. Michael Rovenolt, commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, launches off the flight deck of America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prior to conducting an inflight change of command for CVW 5. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|11.06.2020
|11.05.2020 21:56
|6415055
|201106-N-KP021-1021
|3496x2497
|659 KB
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|0
Carrier Air Wing 5 Conducts Inflight Change of Command
