WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 6, 2020) Capt. Michael Rovenolt, commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, launches off the flight deck of America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195 prior to conducting an inflight change of command for CVW 5. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 Photo ID: 6415055 Location: USPACOM, AT SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Air Wing Five Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.