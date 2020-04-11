New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

Courtesy Photo | An aerial view of three above-ground fuel storage tanks that are part of a new,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An aerial view of three above-ground fuel storage tanks that are part of a new, state-of-the-art fuel system at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Oct. 17, 2020. The above-ground fuel system replaced an antiquated underground fuel system installed in the mid-1950s that provided fuel from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square-foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified in addition to the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of NAS Lemoore Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020, for the completion of a $64 million dollar fuel system upgrade, to improve combat air capability for numerous aircraft, including the new F-35 fighter jet.



The new, state-of-the-art above-ground fuel system replaces an antiquated underground fuel system that was installed in the mid-1950s and provided fuel solely from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, three aboveground fuel storage tanks, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified along with the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank.



The construction of the new fuel system, which began in 2017, is much more environmentally sound and secure due to the upgrades that include leak detection, product recovery system, piping, cathodic protection, fire protection, automatic tank gauging, utility connections, an emergency generator, access roads, and security fencing and lighting.



According to George McKay, the fuels manager for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Site Lemoore, the fuel system overhaul is a major win for the Navy.



“It’s a step up and a step in the right direction for NAS Lemoore, for the Navy, and for the U.S. government. With Lemoore being a master jet base, this fuel system is a welcomed change for the people who must operate it and for our fighter pilots who need to be able to refuel quickly and efficiently, and get back in the sky.” He explained.



With the fuel system now being aboveground, refueling fighter jets is now accomplished quicker, better for the environment and requires less maintenance than the old, outdated underground fuel tanks. As with any antiquated system, the fuel system at NAS Lemoore, experienced fuel leakage and other issues that caused noncompliance with state and federal safety regulations. The new fuel system, which stores approximately 1.5 million gallons of fuel in each of the three fuel tanks holds 46 percent more capacity than the old system.



The fuel system is critical to the Navy’s air combat effectiveness as the buildup of F-35 aircraft increases, in addition to the F-18 fighter jets already located at Lemoore.



McKay, an expert in the fuels industry for more than 40 years, has seen the evolution of fuel farms over time, and says the Lemoore fuel system has finally caught up to the global standard.



“Essentially the petroleum world is a mirror everywhere you go,” he stated. “Most fuel farms are similarly equipped with the same capabilities but with the completion of this project, NAS Lemoore is now on par with other fuel systems and in full compliance with the state of California and the EPA.”



While the upgrades have improved the overall function of fuel operations at NAS Lemoore for McKay and his 27 military and civilian employees, learning the new system comes with more advantages than disadvantages. Since the fuel systems are above ground, operators can now monitor the flow and levels of the fuel while maintaining their personal safety.



McKay said the new fuel system has a totally different look and feel but for the better.



“The major difference is operational. It takes a bit longer for the fuel to be released from the tanks but the system is much more efficient and safer for everyone. It’s just a matter of understanding the new way of doing things and accepting change.” He said.



The new fuel system is just one of many upgrades to NAVSUP FLC San Diego’s arsenal of support to the warfighter and to the overall quest for naval dominance in the Pacific.



