New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

An aerial view of three above-ground fuel storage tanks that are part of a new, state-of-the-art fuel system at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Oct. 17, 2020. The above-ground fuel system replaced an antiquated underground fuel system installed in the mid-1950s that provided fuel from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square-foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified in addition to the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of NAS Lemoore Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 13:57
|Photo ID:
|6413401
|VIRIN:
|201102-N-L0000-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.24 MB
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
