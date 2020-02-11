New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

An aerial view of three above-ground fuel storage tanks that are part of a new, state-of-the-art fuel system at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Oct. 17, 2020. The above-ground fuel system replaced an antiquated underground fuel system installed in the mid-1950s that provided fuel from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square-foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified in addition to the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of NAS Lemoore Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 11.02.2020
Location: LEMOORE, CA, US