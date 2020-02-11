Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    An aerial view of three above-ground fuel storage tanks that are part of a new, state-of-the-art fuel system at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., Oct. 17, 2020. The above-ground fuel system replaced an antiquated underground fuel system installed in the mid-1950s that provided fuel from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square-foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified in addition to the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of NAS Lemoore Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:57
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    This work, New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

