New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

The NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Lemoore fuels team executed its first aircraft refueling, July 20, 2020, using the new aboveground fueling system. The refueling operation was a key P-1508 milestone in the course of this multi-year project. The $64 million dollar fuel system upgrade was recently completed to replace an antiquated underground fuel system that was installed in the mid-1950s and provided fuel solely from 11 decaying fuel tanks. Photo by George McKay

