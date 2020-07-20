Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

    New Southern California fuel system increases Navy’s combat capability, environmental footprint

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    The NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Lemoore fuels team executed its first aircraft refueling, July 20, 2020, using the new aboveground fueling system. The refueling operation was a key P-1508 milestone in the course of this multi-year project. The $64 million dollar fuel system upgrade was recently completed to replace an antiquated underground fuel system that was installed in the mid-1950s and provided fuel solely from 11 decaying fuel tanks. Photo by George McKay

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:33
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
