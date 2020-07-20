The NAVSUP FLC San Diego Site Lemoore fuels team executed its first aircraft refueling, July 20, 2020, using the new aboveground fueling system. The refueling operation was a key P-1508 milestone in the course of this multi-year project. The $64 million dollar fuel system upgrade was recently completed to replace an antiquated underground fuel system that was installed in the mid-1950s and provided fuel solely from 11 decaying fuel tanks. Photo by George McKay
New Southern California fuel system increases Navy's combat capability, environmental footprint
