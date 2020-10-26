New fuels facility aims to serve Airmen and the environment

Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | U.S. Air Force Col. Allen Herritage, 633rd Mission Support Group commander, receives a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | U.S. Air Force Col. Allen Herritage, 633rd Mission Support Group commander, receives a brief above the fuel storage tanks for the new Ground Vehicles Fuel Facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2020. A major benefit of the new facility is the addition of E-85, also known as Flex Fuel, to the station’s inventory which allows for units on base to utilize this cleaner fuel in their vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock) see less | View Image Page

The 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron opened a new Ground Vehicle Fuels Facility at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2020.



The U.S. Air Force is always looking for ways to propel operations forward and promote sustainable options for its members. The 633rd LRS has aided in this endeavor by providing a facility that services members of JBLE, while helping to protect the environment.



The old fuels facility on base was constructed before the Energy Policy Act of 2005 was enacted, so it did not include a number of additional environmental safeguards specified within the legislation. The new GVFF sought to rectify these discrepancies.



“The old service station does not meet the requirements prescribed in 40 Code of Federal Regulation 112 which require a spill retention basin of 8,300 gallons,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shonpatrick Jenkins, 633rd LRS fuels manager. “In addition, Presidential Executive Order 13149 mandates that the federal government implement measures to improve fuel efficiency and the use of alternative fuels.”



According to 2nd Lt. Evan Reiss, 633rd LRS fuels management flight commander, the 8,300 gallon spill retention basin can save the Air Force large sums of money in the event of a fuel spill. A larger amount of fuel can be retained, reused, and prevented from contaminating the environment which helps to reduce clean-up costs.



Among the additional benefits possessed by the GVFF, the new system adds E-85, also known as Flex Fuel, to the station’s inventory. This will allow for units on base to fill their government vehicles with this cleaner fuel.



“The Air Force is making a push to reduce petroleum consumption and costs by 20 percent mainly through the use of E-85,” Reiss said. “Over the next five years this new facility is expected to achieve that goal for Langley.”



Aside from the environmental positives the new service station offers, the 633rd LRS is confident this new facility will provide more efficient service times for units and their vehicles.



“The new GVFF is in a more customer friendly location, allowing for ease of operations into and out of the facility,” said Capt. Samantha Yolangco, 633rd LRS operations officer. “It has an overhead canopy that provides protection from the elements during inclement weather, improved lighting to better support nighttime operations, and additional space for future expansion to support increased missions.”



The process of acquiring a new service station on JBLE was an extensive one requiring years of planning and environmental impact surveys to determine feasibility to JBLE and the environment. Several agencies had to work harmoniously to achieve this end result including the Air Force Petroleum Office, Defense Logistics Agency, and the Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Team from JBLE.



Thanks to tireless work from members of the 633rd LRS, this new facility will increase functionality across the installation by providing improved services to government vehicles while consciously working to protect the environment.