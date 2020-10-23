NC Guard Employment Center Celebrates 3,000th Hire

The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) Employment Center celebrated its 3,000th hire at a ceremony held at the NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2020.



The center’s purpose is to increase career opportunities for serving and veteran members of the Reserves, National Guard, and qualifying family members.



"I am proud of what we have accomplished," said NCNG Employment Center Program Director Eric Burgos.



Gladys Ngari learned about the employment center during an employment opportunity class as part of the NCNG Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) during her husband’s deployment. The YRRP connects NCNG members, their families and communities with information about healthcare, education, employment, and financial and legal benefits throughout the deployment cycle.



“After he came back, I thought let me try {the employment center} and see how it goes,” said Ngari.



Ngari earned the honor of being the 3,000th hire after completing the Experience Talent Incubation Program (XTIP), a very competitive certification from Cisco Systems, Inc. It is a rigorous 20-week development program focused on technical and consultative skills.



“As I got to know Gladys more, it was clear that not only was she hardworking, but that she had a collaborative and kind approach to everything she does,” said Jessica Burke, Cisco Talent Incubation Programs Manager. “She’s going to make an excellent addition to the Cisco family and we’re lucky to have her.”



Those who pass the course and exams are eligible to receive a full-time offer as a Customer Experience Technical Consulting Engineer.



“I am so glad to do something I never thought I could do and here I am,” said Ngari.



Ngari with her mother Purity Mwangi, Ngari’s husband, NCNG Army 1st Lt. Joseph Muraguri, their children James, Bob, Shishi, and their nephew Bob, came to NCNG Headquarters to officially recognize her as the 3,000th hire and her graduation from the XTIP program.



Ngari was the first military spouse to complete XTIP.



“I called my family and said I passed; it was exciting,” said Ngari.



The celebration marked one day’s triumph and seven years of effort. The center began in June 2013 with four employees in one office and has grown to 12 full-time staff in eight offices in Raleigh, Wilmington, Winterville, Lenior, Asheville, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Charlotte.

