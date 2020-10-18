Further, Faster, Stronger: Special Forces Team conquers Half Ironman

A Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) finished a Half-Ironman through unrelenting 95 degree heat in Tempe, AZ, October 18, 2020.

This marks the first time an ODA from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) has completed an event like this.

A Half Ironman is an arduous endurance event, consisting of a 1.2-mile-swim, 56-mile-bike, and 13.1-mile-run. The ODA competed in this Half Ironman to test their stamina as they prepare to summit one of the highest peaks in North America this summer.

Having recently returned from a six-month deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the ODA’s train-up for the race was as brief as it was aggressive.

Not comprised of prototypical triathletes, the average ODA member on this team weighs 200lbs., back squats 385lbs. and deadlifts 425 pounds.

The ODA’s rapid preparation for a 70.3-mile-race required a unique and demanding fitness regimen. Over three short months, the ODA averaged 12 hours of swimming, biking, and running a week.

The ODA explained that maintaining elite physical endurance is essential to ascending beyond 16,000 feet above sea level. Operating safely at altitude requires precision, training, and a high level of cardiovascular fitness.

ODA’s are constantly training to operate within the most inhospitable environments in the world, capable of rapidly striking or infiltrating by land, sea, or air. These are the types of environments that Special Forces thrive in, due to their meticulous preparation, and commitment to mission success.





5th Special Forces Group Soldier crosses the finish line after completing a half Ironman in Tempe, AZ.

