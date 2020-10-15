NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Practices Emergency Response during Fuel Spill Prevention, Response Training



Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor’s Fuel Department participated in a fuel spill exercise, Sept. 22-25.



Although face-to-face discussions are the preferred method of delivery for training, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the ability of personnel to gather in large groups.



To combat this, the fuels team facilitates small-group training sessions via teleconference and online collaboration tools.



“My team is resilient; we are implementing innovative strategies to train during the current environment,” said Kallen Brown, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor fuel distribution system operator/team lead. “This exercise provides vital training to keep my team prepared and ready.”



Virtually, the exercise launched at four separate locations. It started with a tabletop review of three possible emergency scenarios at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The team utilized geographic information system mapping capabilities to depict the simulated fuel spill trajectory. The system allowed the team to identify fuel lines, water, storm drainage, and elevation of the topography to create a realistic tabletop exercise.



Following, small groups of personnel traveled to the Pearl Harbor waterfront. Exercise participants deployed fuel skimmers to the water’s surface as simulated fuel recovery commenced. Afterwards, the team set up a chemical wash down station for the quick decontamination of personnel who could potentially be exposed to fuel.



“This is a remarkable achievement,” said John Floyd, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor fuels deputy director. “Our team demonstrates that by being agile and proactive, we are able to meet training requirements via dispersed and virtual learning environments during the pandemic.”



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s Fuel Department is the DoD’s largest fuel terminal, storing and issuing petroleum products in support of fuel requirements across Hawaii as well as the Indo-Pacific Region. As the Navy’s mission around the globe evolves, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor’s specialized fuel technicians play a critical role in ensuring operational agility and around-the-clock support.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

