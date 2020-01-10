Navy Recruiting Command Creates Region Central

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman



MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) formally established Region Central Command in a ceremony here Oct 1. This new command is a byproduct of the transformation that is fundamentally changing the recruiting command structure and business model.



”When transformation first started, the idea was to flatten NRC and downsize,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “It was quickly realized that in order to be as efficient as possible, and to help our commanding officers we needed to not only maintain Region West and Region East, but to move billets around in order to establish Region Central as well. This vision is being realized today.”



During the initial phase of transformation, NRC quickly discovered that Navy Recruiting Districts (NRDs) and Navy Recruiting Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAGs) needed to report to an intermediate regional command, so they were aligned under two Recruiting regions, East and West, each overseeing 13 districts. However, as the recruiting enterprise continued to transform, NRC determined that a third recruiting region was essential to maximizing the mission impact of recruiting personnel.



“Standing up a third region means fewer NRDs and NTAGs per region, which translates to more time to mentor and coach,” said Velez, “More time to help with pay and personnel issues, a greater ability to address challenges quicker and in more detail, more time for them to gage the pulse of our people and relay that information to me, more insight into how our programs and policies are working at the field level, more time for questions and concerns. Now more than ever, continuation of care is a priority.”



Region Central is now responsible for more than one-third of the Navy’s annual recruiting goal, and it will be composed of nine Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAGs), overseeing 350 recruiting stations in 17 states and covering 850,000 square miles. This region will have operational and administrative command over NTAGs Great Lakes, Heartland, Ohio River Valley, Mid-America, Red River, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans and Houston.



The regional commands will now each have smaller areas of operation, and therefore the leadership will be able to adapt their specific processes to better suit their specific environments. The creation of Region Central represents just another way NRC is evolving to meet the challenges of the today and tomorrow.



“These are truly challenging times for recruiting,” said Capt. Robert “Butch” Smith, Commodore for Navy Recruiting Region Central. “We are learning and adapting to recruiting in a pandemic. But what a great mission we have! We are hiring our Navy’s leaders of tomorrow. We are giving these young men and women the opportunity to change their lives and be a part of something larger than themselves…to serve their country as a Sailor in the United States Navy.”



Region Central Command is located at Navy Recruiting Command headquarters at Naval Support Activity Mid-South, along with both Regions East and West. Eighteen military and civilian personnel were redistributed from within the Navy Recruiting enterprise to be assigned to Region Central, so no additional manpower or facility costs were incurred in the creation of this command.



NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 8 Navy Recruiting Districts and 18 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

