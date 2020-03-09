Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Build Vehicle Warehouse, Maintenance Facility to Support NBU-7

    Seabees Build Vehicle Warehouse, Maintenance Facility to Support NBU-7

    Courtesy Photo | 200818-N-KJ722-1010 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 18, 2020) Utilitiesman Constructionman Austin...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    09.03.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    By Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Detail Sasebo Public Affairs

    SASEBO, Japan (NNS) – Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo are constructing two pre-engineered buildings (PEB) that will serve as a vehicle storage warehouse and a maintenance facility in support of Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 on board Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.

    NMCB-3’s Detail Sasebo inherited the combined project from NMCB-5 following the completion of their most recent deployment. NMCB-3 will continue construction, wire them up electrically, and install all plumbing and sewer drains.

    “This maintenance and vehicle storage facility not only helps sharpen our Seabees’ ability to fine-tune their construction skills, but they will also enhance NBU-7’s ability to support 7th Fleet operations in the region,” said Lt. Michael Bishop, officer-in-charge of NMCB-3’s Detail Sasebo.

    NMCB-3 got straight to work upon arrival in Sasebo in July, accomplishing a full turnover with NMCB-5. After a successful turnover, the detail finished all backfilling and compaction for the project’s upcoming concrete placement, completed pre-fabrication of needed materials, and are preparing to place reinforcing steel this week.

    In the upcoming months, the Detail will erect the vehicle storage warehouse PEB and prepare existing concrete to be removed in order to place fresh concrete and erect the maintenance facility PEB. Once the PEBs are erected, they will work to make them fully functional with lights, fire alarms, and a washing station.

    NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.

    For more information about Seabees and NMCB-3, visit http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil or https://www.facebook.com/NMCB3/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 22:13
    Story ID: 377368
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Build Vehicle Warehouse, Maintenance Facility to Support NBU-7, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Construction Force
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT