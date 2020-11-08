Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Construct Warehouse, Support NBU-7 [Image 1 of 2]

    Seabees Construct Warehouse, Support NBU-7

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200811-N-KJ722-1005 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) Utilitiesman Constructionman Austin Carter from Fairgrove, Mich., and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Brandon Kimpel, from Huntley, Ill., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo, pump out rain water from a project site in preparation for backfilling for the construction of a pre-engineered building that will serve as a warehouse to support the storage of Naval Beach Unit 7 equipment on board Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Construction Force

