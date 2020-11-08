Seabees Construct Warehouse, Support NBU-7

200811-N-KJ722-1003 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Sasebo prepare a project site for backfilling for the construction of a pre-engineered building that will serve as a warehouse to support the storage of Naval Beach Unit 7 equipment on board Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Ethan Ingle/Released)
