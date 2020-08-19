Task Force Illini rehearse medical evacuation plan

Battalion Training Group (BTG) Soldiers, Medics, and staff duty personnel with Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team tested their medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) plan Aug. 19 at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine.

“Any injuries that happen outside in the training area need to have a plan in case anyone needs to be evacuated. This event narrows down how fast we respond to issues with the plan we have put in place,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak, BTG Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

“I anticipate that everyone will use the created flow chart and know who to contact. Calls will be made, and the ambulance will arrive where needed,” said Maj. Lionel Gonzalez, BTG Officer in Charge, “Within an hour, we should have an ambulance.”

To begin the training, the BTG group drove to an Ambulance Exchange Point (AXP) in the training area. Filipiak acted as a casualty for the vehicle rollover accident training scenario. A medical evacuation report was called up to the Task Force Illini Headquarters, and Soldiers on staff duty began following their MEDEVAC response procedures. Staff duty relayed the casualty information to the Unit Medical Station (UMS). The medics loaded the equipment they needed into the ambulance and headed to the scene. Medics arrived 30 minutes later. After confirming their casualty’s status, combat medic Spc. David Thompson and Spc. Nathaniel Williams loaded Filipiak into the ambulance and provided medical care while Cpl. Evan Barker drove the team to the UMS.

“The MEDEVAC went well. The intent was to test the procedures we have in place. Now we will do our training review and refine the areas we feel need improvement. Overall, the response time was quick and we ensured continuity of care. We got them back to an aid station as quickly as possible,” said Cpt. Zachary Ackerman, Brigade Medical Advisor.

BTG advisors said they plan to continue fine-tuning Task Force Illini’s MEDEVAC training and procedures to ensure preparedness in dealing with casualty situations.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at CTC-Y in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:30 Story ID: 376529 Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Illini rehearse medical evacuation plan, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.