Combat medics Spc. Nathaniel Williams and Spc. David Thompson wheel notional casualty Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak into the Unit Medical Station on a stretcher during their medical evacuation training at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine, Aug. 19. (Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6323452
|VIRIN:
|200819-Z-PT335-0033
|Resolution:
|3589x2564
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Illini rehearse medical evacuation plan
