    Task Force Illini rehearse medical evacuation plan [Image 5 of 5]

    Task Force Illini rehearse medical evacuation plan

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Spc. David Thompson removes an intravenous catheter from Sgt. Maj. Michael Filipiak during medical evacuation training at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine, Aug. 19. (Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 13:30
    Photo ID: 6323453
    VIRIN: 200819-Z-PT335-0034
    Resolution: 3508x2506
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini rehearse medical evacuation plan [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

