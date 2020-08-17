Ranger Seeks to Improve Profession through Mentoring and Education

Ranger Works to Improve Profession

For Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger Jeremy Harvey being a ranger is more than just a job, it is a career. Jeremy has been a park ranger for 10 years and constantly seeks ways to improve the profession through education and mentoring opportunities.

Jeremy came to Tulsa District as a summer ranger at Lake Tenkiller where during the summers of 2009 and 2010, he looked after campgrounds and worked hand in hand with gate attendants. He went to work for Tulsa District as a full time ranger in August of 2010.

“As a summer ranger, Jeremy was never afraid to get his hands dirty” said Operations Program Manager, Dean Roberts. “I believe this played a big part in him becoming a full time ranger.”

During the last ten years, he has focused on natural resource management and shoreline management working to enlarge Lake Texoma wildlife management programs and helping rewrite Texoma’s shoreline management program.

“Jeremy has participated in numerous educational and outreach programs to improve our public image and help the public gain understanding of the Corps mission” said Lake Texoma assistant lake manager Tommy Holder who nominated Harvey for Ranger of the Year in 2017.

As part of the shoreline management program process, Harvey took on the task of recruiting student conservation association interns from all over the country, in order to accomplish the monumental and ambitious task of recollecting graphic information system data after the 2015 record flood for all floating facilities and anchorages in limited-development areas located within 873 miles of shoreline.

Harvey mentored these employees, giving them necessary training to operate the equipment, familiarizing them with the project and providing leadership and mentoring support to assist them in understanding their job responsibilities.

“The work accomplished by this project has made it easier for myself and other rangers to utilize their smart phones while out in the field walking boundaries” said Harvey.

In addition to mentoring the shoreline management interns, he has also became Red River Area representative for the Park Ranger Training Program in September 2018, where he has helped ensure new rangers training and assists in answering their questions about the program.

Whether sliding into an assistant manager position as part of a developmental, becoming part of the national ranger community of practice team or volunteering as part of district power team Harvey sees opportunity. While not part of his ranger duties, he sees these things as a learning experience, giving him a chance to grow while utilizing the knowledge he gleans to enhance the ranger program.

“The developmental assignments have given me insight into how employees work together for the good of the project as a whole” said Harvey. “When you are involve in multiple processes, you learn how your job impacts that of your fellow employees.”

“I had the pleasure to work with Jeremy in his first 5 years with the Corps of Engineers” said BJ Parkey, Deputy Operations Project Manager, Operations Northern Area. “Jeremy has a tremendous passion for what he does and for the public he serves. His intense work ethic paired with his desire to succeed will certainly push him towards new opportunities and career experiences within the Corps of Engineers.”

