Despite Moves, Airmen Stay Guard

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton | Staff Sgt. Jesse Reck, 191st Maintenance Squadron, inventories a tool box after...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton | Staff Sgt. Jesse Reck, 191st Maintenance Squadron, inventories a tool box after finishing a maintenance job on a KC-135 Stratotanker while in protective chemical warfare gear during an exercise at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., Aug. 15, 2020. Michigan Air National Guard Airmen routinely prepare for all contingencies, including operating in a degraded environment, to ensure a high degree of readiness to stand ready to respond to the needs of the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Dan Heaton) see less | View Image Page

Getting the opportunity to work on U.S. Air Force aircraft is all the motivation two Michigan Air National Guard Airmen needed to keep them wearing their nation’s uniform, even after a move across state lines.



Senior Airman Michael Borg recently left the active duty Air Force after serving his initial enlistment and came home to Michigan. Staff Sgt. Jesse Reck moved to the metropolitan Detroit area due to a job transfer in his civilian career. Even though both men made a long-distance move, they knew they still wanted to be a part of the Air Force.



“I needed to be closer to my family, but I never wanted to stop being a part of the Air Force,” said Borg, who served as a crew chief on a C-130 Hercules while on active duty.



When his enlistment was up, he transferred into the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Now, he’s a crew chief on KC-135 Stratotankers as part of the 191st Maintenance Squadron.



“I don’t know where else you can go and still get to be a part of keeping these aircraft flying. It’s just something I enjoy doing,” he said.

Reck was serving in a maintenance squadron with the Ohio Air National Guard and said he was very satisfied with his duty there, supporting another KC-135 unit.



“Then my job was transferred to Michigan and my first call was to Selfridge, to see about transferring in the Guard as well. It actually was a pretty seamless transition,” he said. “For me, I came out to Selfridge and started working on the exact same kind of aircraft, so I was able to get right in and get my hands dirty. I love it.”



The 127th Wing at Selfridge flies both the KC-135 and the A-10 Thunderbolt II. Both flying units have a variety of maintenance and other support positions available. Those interested in learning more can visit goang.com