Hemet, Calif. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PHILIPINE SEA — A Hemet, Calif. native and 2016 West Valley High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Eugene Hawks is a Hospital Corpsman aboard the deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly.. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines, operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system, to driving the ship.



Hospital Corpsmen (HM) assist in the prevention and treatment of disease, disability, and injury using first aid and preventive medicine procedures; assist in the prevention and treatment of dental conditions; assist with physical examinations; provide patient care and assist in the administration of medicinal and parenteral solutions; perform general laboratory, pharmacy, and other patient support services; assist in the administrative supply and accounting procedures within medical departments ashore, afloat, Marine Corps, and with Joint Services.



“The only reason I became a Corpsman was to help people,” said Hawks. “I love giving sutures, the excitement of responding to medical emergencies, and the ability to make an immediate difference.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage, and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission, and earn high praise from their leaders.



“While on deployment I have learned how to be a Corpsman,” said Hawks. “I went from being just a vital signs technician and just take vitals to filling out over-the-counter medication forms, flying patients off the ship, to leading a battle dress station during general quarters.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently, or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, surface to air, surface to surface, and land attack missiles, as well as torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.





“Although we have some issues going on back home, as a country, we are still leading the fight world-wide maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific,” said Hawks.



Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



