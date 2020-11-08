Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hemet, Calif. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, Eugene Hawks, from Hemet, Calif., poses for a photograph aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.15.2020 07:18
    Photo ID: 6315973
    VIRIN: 200811-N-CZ893-1069
    Resolution: 4838x3456
    Size: 796.03 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hemet, Calif. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hemet
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    Hospital Corpsman
    Calif.
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    the guided-missile destroyer

