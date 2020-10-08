Virginia Beach, Va. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs



PHILIPINE SEA — A Virginia Beach, Va. Native and 2007 Green Run graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pascasio is an Operations Specialists aboard the deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines, operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system, to driving the ship.



Operations Specialists (OS) advise on shipboard warfare operations and navigation; maintain Combat Information Center (CIC)/Combat Direction Center (CDC) displays and provide strategic plotting for warfare areas, weapons control and navigation; operate surveillance radars, identification equipment, communications equipment, and associated Command and Control equipment.



“What I like about being an OS is the involvement in multiple warfare areas on the ship,” said Pascasio. “My favorite part is having tactical control of fixed wing fighters.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage, and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission, and earn high praise from their leaders.



“While deployed I get to experience and respect different cultures when we hit port,” said Pascasio. “I also get to work alongside foreign navies viewing and utilizing their standard employments.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently, or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, surface to air, surface to surface, and land attack missiles, as well as torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



“Being out here (Indo-Pacific) shows our diversity with other countries, and being able to work together to accomplish the same goal, freedom of the seas,” said Pascasio.



Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.15.2020 06:09 Story ID: 376067 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia Beach, Va. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.