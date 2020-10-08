PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Gregory Pascasio, Virginia Beach, Va., poses for a photograph aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2020 06:09
|Photo ID:
|6315933
|VIRIN:
|200810-N-CZ893-1025
|Resolution:
|4078x2913
|Size:
|845.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virginia Beach, Va. native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT