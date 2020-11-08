Military Order of St. Christopher recognizes 66 years of service

Photo By Erik Siegel | U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733d Mission Support Group Commander, Larry Ondic, 733d...... read more read more Photo By Erik Siegel | U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733d Mission Support Group Commander, Larry Ondic, 733d MSG logistics plans specialist, Command Sgt. Maj. Abby MacDonald, 733d MSG command sergeant major, and retired U.S. Army Col. D. Keith Morrow, 733d MSB deputy commander, pose for a group photo following Ondic's induction into the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher. The Ancient Order of Saint Christopher is the more venerable of the two levels within the Military Order of Saint Christopher, which is made up of, and recognizes, those who have significantly contributed to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps. see less | View Image Page

Recognized for his combined 66 years of military and civilian service, Retired U.S. Army Maj. Larry Ondic was inducted into The Ancient Order of Saint Christopher at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 23, 2020.



The Ancient Order of Saint Christopher is the more venerable of the two levels within the Military Order of Saint Christopher, which is made up of, and recognizes, those who have significantly contributed to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps.



“Oh, that's, that's quite an award, you know, for a transporter,” said Ondic. “I never expected anything like that. Not that I didn't think I was good or anything like that; it's just that usually it's the high level.”



Ondic’s 66-year career began June 1954 as an enlisted U.S. Air Force Airman. He made rank of E-5 before transferring to the Air Force Reserves in 1958. He took advantage of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1961. He served three years as a commissioned officer in the Air Force, subsequently transferring to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps, where he would serve two tours in Vietnam.



“I'll tell you, I think it was no doubt when I got to Vietnam there in a wartime situation though, doing things for real,” said Ondic. “It really made a big difference. It's like not playing in a ball game. When you finally get in the ballgame, and you do well, you see how important it is to do what you've got to do; right then and there.”



Ondic’s two tours in Vietnam, the first of which was part of the Tet Offensive, 1967-68, and the second occurring 1971-72, earned him a Bronze Star for each respective tour. He later retired as a Major in 1977, having earned his master’s degree. He then spent four years as the director of personnel at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science before joining the Logistics Readiness Division, 733d Mission Support Group, where he has served since.



“You know…the only other times that [I] felt anything like this, I was in Vietnam two times,” said Ondic about his induction into The Ancient Order of Saint Christopher. “I said, ‘Oh, boy, I feel great that I've done this, and done my best and won two Bronze Stars.’ That was just lucky, probably, and we were doing something for the good of the country. [But this time] it's not a wartime situation.”



Ondic is still with the LRD, and has no plans for slowing down anytime soon.