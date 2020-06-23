Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Order of St. Christopher recognizes 66 years of service

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733d Mission Support Group Commander, Larry Ondic, 733d MSG logistics plans specialist, Command Sgt. Maj. Abby MacDonald, 733d MSG command sergeant major, and retired U.S. Army Col. D. Keith Morrow, 733d MSB deputy commander, pose for a group photo following Ondic's induction into the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher. The Ancient Order of Saint Christopher is the more venerable of the two levels within the Military Order of Saint Christopher, which is made up of, and recognizes, those who have significantly contributed to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
