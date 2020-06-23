U.S. Army Col. Jenn Walkawicz, 733d Mission Support Group Commander, Larry Ondic, 733d MSG logistics plans specialist, Command Sgt. Maj. Abby MacDonald, 733d MSG command sergeant major, and retired U.S. Army Col. D. Keith Morrow, 733d MSB deputy commander, pose for a group photo following Ondic's induction into the Ancient Order of Saint Christopher. The Ancient Order of Saint Christopher is the more venerable of the two levels within the Military Order of Saint Christopher, which is made up of, and recognizes, those who have significantly contributed to the U.S. Army Transportation Corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:43 Photo ID: 6303595 VIRIN: 200623-F-SY700-008 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 520 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Order of St. Christopher recognizes 66 years of service, by Erik Siegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.