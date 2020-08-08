Shaping our newest leaders: Students graduate Advanced Leadership Course in Idaho

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Gowen Field hosts several 19-Delta Advanced Leadership Courses throughout the year at...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Gowen Field hosts several 19-Delta Advanced Leadership Courses throughout the year at the 1-204th Regional Training Institute schoolhouse on base. Due to COVID-19 this hasn’t been a typical year, making this the first course offered this year. Students came from all over the nation to fulfill this leadership requirement and graduated here on Aug. 8, 2020. Here, the students ended the course with a leadership scenario in which they called upon the Idaho Army National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawks for airlift medical assistance during their field exercise of zone area reconnaissance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

Gowen Field hosts several 19-Delta Advanced Leadership Courses throughout the year at the Idaho National Guard's 1-204th Regional Training Institute schoolhouse on base. However, due to COVID-19 this hasn’t been a typical year, making this the first course offered this year. Students came from all over the nation to fulfill this leadership requirement and graduated here on Aug. 8.



Students in this course were at Gowen Field for 28 days coming from around the world, to include four local students and students from Germany, Hawaii, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and active duty U.S. Army counterparts. Safety measures and precautions for COVID-19 were followed during the students' time in Idaho.



The students ended the course with a leadership scenario in which they called upon the Idaho Army National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawks for airlift medical assistance during their field exercise of zone area reconnaissance.



The course is always improving and Staff Sgt. Daniel Bistriceanu, NCO in charge and instructor for the course, is taking a more intuitive learning strategy.



“My new approach is fostering an innovative thought process and interactive communication,” said Bistriceanu. “By providing facilitation empowerment in our teaching style, the students are able to use problem-solving methods while building relationships.”