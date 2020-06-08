Shaping our newest leaders: Students graduate Advanced Leadership Course in Idaho

Gowen Field hosts several 19-Delta Advanced Leadership Courses throughout the year at the 1-204th Regional Training Institute schoolhouse on base. Due to COVID-19 this hasn’t been a typical year, making this the first course offered this year. Students came from all over the nation to fulfill this leadership requirement and graduated here on Aug. 8, 2020. Here, the students ended the course with a leadership scenario in which they called upon the Idaho Army National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawks for airlift medical assistance during their field exercise of zone area reconnaissance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

