    Shaping our newest leaders: Students graduate Advanced Leadership Course in Idaho [Image 15 of 25]

    Shaping our newest leaders: Students graduate Advanced Leadership Course in Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Gowen Field hosts several 19-Delta Advanced Leadership Courses throughout the year at the 1-204th Regional Training Institute schoolhouse on base. Due to COVID-19 this hasn’t been a typical year, making this the first course offered this year. Students came from all over the nation to fulfill this leadership requirement and graduated here on Aug. 8, 2020. Here, the students ended the course with a leadership scenario in which they called upon the Idaho Army National Guard's UH-60 Black Hawks for airlift medical assistance during their field exercise of zone area reconnaissance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6300887
    VIRIN: 200806-Z-AY311-0437
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping our newest leaders: Students graduate Advanced Leadership Course in Idaho [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaping our newest leaders: Students graduate Advanced Leadership Course in Idaho

    Boise
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Army
    Idaho
    RTI
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    Idaho Military Division
    19-Delta Advanced Leadership Course
    1-204th Regional Training Institute

