    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

    Tail 011 was the last of three to be relocated by the 916th Air Refueling Wing from

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Story by Ashley Snipes 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Three KC-46 Pegasus’ departed Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. on Aug 1. 2020, in advance of anticipated adverse weather conditions. The aircraft travelled to McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. to spend a few days with the larger KC-46 family before returning home to Seymour Johnson. The 916th took delivery of its first Pegasus in June 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias, by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

