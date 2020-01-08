KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

Three KC-46 Pegasus’ departed Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. on Aug 1. 2020, in advance of anticipated adverse weather conditions. The aircraft travelled to McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. to spend a few days with the larger KC-46 family before returning home to Seymour Johnson. The 916th took delivery of its first Pegasus in June 2020.
