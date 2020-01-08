Crew Chief signals crew aboard one of three KC-46A Pegasus to depart Seymour Johnson Air Force, Base, N.C., Aug. 1, 2020. The aircraft were relocated to McConnell AFB, Kan. ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6299946
|VIRIN:
|200801-F-YL499-2900
|Resolution:
|3905x5857
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias
LEAVE A COMMENT