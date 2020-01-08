KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

Tail 011 was the last of three to be relocated by the 916th Air Refueling Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. to McConnell AFB, Kan. in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias, Aug. 1, 2020.
