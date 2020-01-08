Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias [Image 3 of 4]

    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Tail 011 was the last of three to be relocated by the 916th Air Refueling Wing from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. to McConnell AFB, Kan. in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias, Aug. 1, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 13:51
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias [Image 4 of 4], by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-46A Pegasus Relocated Ahead of Isaias

