NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Co-Hosts Chief Chat Featuring Marcus Luttrell

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Command Master Chief Dayna Winn was the special...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Command Master Chief Dayna Winn was the special guest host on “Chief Chat,” a twice-weekly live Facebook interview of Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. During this episode, Winn and Reyes interviewed retired U. S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and his wife, Melanie. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

On July 31, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Command Master Chief Dayna Winn was the special guest host on “Chief Chat,” a twice-weekly live Facebook interview of Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. During this episode, Winn and Reyes interviewed retired U. S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and his wife, Melanie.



“It was an honor to guest host this episode of Chief Chat and have the opportunity to speak to Marcus Luttrell,” said Winn. “I was heartened to hear his comments on why he joined the Navy, the lessons he learned along the way and how his life has changed since he retired. He also gave great advice on how to handle life during this pandemic, which he likened to being on a military deployment and to stay humble.”



“It was an honor to speak to the Luttrells,” said Reyes. “Marcus is a true hero and has some incredible stories to share. It was great having Command Master Chief Winn as well. Chief Chat was created to provide a morale boost during the COVID-19 pandemic and I have no doubt this chat accomplished that mission.”



Luttrell earned the Navy Cross and Purple Heart for his actions during Operation Red Wing against the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2005. During that mission, he was the only survivor. He is the author of “Lone Survivor,” which tells the story of his brothers in arms who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Military resale customers can tune in every Tuesday and Thursday to The Exchange’s Facebook page to watch the interviews and submit questions live.