Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Co-Hosts Chief Chat Featuring Marcus Luttrell

    NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Co-Hosts Chief Chat Featuring Marcus Luttrell

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Command Master Chief Dayna Winn was the special guest host on “Chief Chat,” a twice-weekly live Facebook interview of Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. During this episode, Winn and Reyes interviewed retired U. S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and his wife, Melanie. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 10:25
    Photo ID: 6299538
    VIRIN: 200731-N-QY289-0001
    Resolution: 1899x792
    Size: 592.87 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Co-Hosts Chief Chat Featuring Marcus Luttrell, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NEXCOM&rsquo;s Command Master Chief Co-Hosts Chief Chat Featuring Marcus Luttrell

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT