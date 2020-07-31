NEXCOM’s Command Master Chief Co-Hosts Chief Chat Featuring Marcus Luttrell

Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Command Master Chief Dayna Winn was the special guest host on “Chief Chat,” a twice-weekly live Facebook interview of Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. During this episode, Winn and Reyes interviewed retired U. S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and his wife, Melanie. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

