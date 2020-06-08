Naval Hospital Jacksonville oral surgeon selected as Navy Liaison to American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Cmdr. Cecilia Brown, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s director of dental services, was recently selected as the Navy Liaison to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons’ (AAOMS) House of Delegates.



Military participation in AAOMS supports civilian understanding of military dentistry.



“It’s an honor to represent my fellow oral and maxillofacial surgeons and Navy Dental Corps officers,” said Brown. “I look forward to supporting decisions that represent our Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.”



Navy Medicine’s people are critical to ensuring readiness and mission success for the fleet. Navy Medicine focuses on people, platforms, performance, and power in support of the warfighter.



Brown, a native of Sparta, Georgia, has been selected to advance to Captain in the Navy Dental Corps.



Brown is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, National Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Association of Women Dentists, American Dental Association, National Dental Association, Georgia Dental Society, National Naval Officers Association, and Military Officers Association of America.



AAOMS represents more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the U.S. It supports its members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy.



As the Jacksonville Market, Naval Hospital Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, with about 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville (and its five units) ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.

