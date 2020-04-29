Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAOMS Delegate

    AAOMS Delegate

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Photo by Jacob Sippel 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2020) – Cmdr. Cecilia Brown, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s director for dental services and an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, was recently selected as the Navy Liaison to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons’ House of Delegates. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville oral surgeon selected as Navy Liaison to American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    director for dental services
    American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons’ House of Delegates

