AAOMS Delegate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2020) – Cmdr. Cecilia Brown, Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s director for dental services and an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, was recently selected as the Navy Liaison to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons’ House of Delegates. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

