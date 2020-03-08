DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians

Photo By Nancy Benecki | Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander,...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander, center, with the newest civilian workforce retirees during a ceremony held in Philadelphia July 20, 2020. There were a total of nine retirees who had a combined 324 years of federal service, with two participants calling in remotely for the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

With masks donned and social distance guidelines in place, the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support came together in person and via phone to celebrate the careers of nine retiring employees during a ceremony July 30.



Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, DLA Troop Support commander, thanked the new retirees for their combined 324 years of service to their country during the ceremony – the first held since February.



“Your years of service have made you a part of the rich history and exceptional reputation of DLA Troop Support and its legacy organizations,” Lawrence said. “You have all experienced numerous changes over the course of your careers, but you’ve remained constant and unwavering in your dedication to our mission. For that, I thank you.”



He also thanked the retirees’ families for providing support and encouragement throughout their careers.



“To all our retirees’ family members: you have my personal thanks, on behalf of Troop Support and especially those serving in uniform, for your unwavering support throughout the years,” he said.



Lawrence presented each employee with a certificate of retirement, a DLA Troop Support memento, and a commander’s coin. In addition, spouses received certificates of appreciation.



The retirees were:

• Sheryl Gantt, 45 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Donna Humphrey-Graham, 37 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Robert Pezick Jr., 37 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Andrea Woodring, 36 years of service, Business Process Support

• Cassandra Benson-Sistrun, 35 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Gwendolyn Hall Williams, 35 years of service, Construction and Equipment

• Maritza Guevara, 35 years of service, Business Process Support

• Donna Raday, 34 years of service, Medical

• Michael Cianfrani, 30 years of service, Subsistence