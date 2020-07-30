Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians

    DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander, center, with the newest civilian workforce retirees during a ceremony held in Philadelphia July 20, 2020. There were a total of nine retirees who had a combined 324 years of federal service, with two participants calling in remotely for the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 08:21
    Photo ID: 6294236
    VIRIN: 200730-D-OH989-0028
    Resolution: 1799x1199
    Size: 463.77 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Troop Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT