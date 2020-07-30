Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander, center, with the newest civilian workforce retirees during a ceremony held in Philadelphia July 20, 2020. There were a total of nine retirees who had a combined 324 years of federal service, with two participants calling in remotely for the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 08:21
|Photo ID:
|6294236
|VIRIN:
|200730-D-OH989-0028
|Resolution:
|1799x1199
|Size:
|463.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
