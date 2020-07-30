DLA Troop Support celebrates retiring civilians

Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support commander, center, with the newest civilian workforce retirees during a ceremony held in Philadelphia July 20, 2020. There were a total of nine retirees who had a combined 324 years of federal service, with two participants calling in remotely for the ceremony.

