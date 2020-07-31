U.S. Air Force reactivates 1st Munitions Squadron

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Virginia – The U.S. Air Force is reactivating the 1st Munitions Squadron within the 1st Fighter Wing, July 31, 2020 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



USAF Maj. Michael J. Lundy will assume command of the 1st MUNS, tasked with overseeing more than 200 Airmen and $82m in munitions stockpile.



The move comes after the release of the Chief of Staff of Air Force’s vision to revitalize squadrons, develop leaders, and prepare for the future to achieve National Defense Strategy objectives.



“The 1st Munitions Squadron will play pivotal role in arming and supporting one third of the Air Force’s premier combat fighter jet, the USAF F-22 Raptor,” said USAF Maj. Michael J. Lundy, 1st MUNS commander. “We’ve seen how fast America must react to global threats and the Airmen of the 1st MUNS will maintain, build, and provide precision guided munitions required for the Air Force inventory.”



Lundy transitions from the 94th Fighter Squadron where he served as the director of maintenance.



“This historic reactivation stems from Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command’s Force Optimization Campaign to transform the way the Combat Air Forces presents and generates combat power,” said Col. David Seitz, 1st Maintenance Group commander. “Lundy is a proven leader within the 1st FW and will lead the squadron as they continue their legacy of excellence and remain first to the fight.”



The 1st MUNS was originally activated as the 1st Aviation Field Depot Squadron in 1950 at Sandia Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico, currently a part of Kirtland Air Force Base.



The squadron has since been inactivated and reactivated numerous times from its inception spanning from the Cold War era through Vietnam to today’s current warfare operations.



The 1st MUNS, which previously supported the 1st Tactical Fighter Wing’s first F-15s, was last inactivated in 1977 at Langley AFB, Virginia, its personnel were then absorbed into the 1st Maintenance Squadron.



Galvanized by the 1st Fighter Wing’s recent changes within the 27th and 94th FSs, the newly activated squadron will fall under the 1st Maintenance Group led by USAF Col. David L. Seitz, as America now calls on the 1st MUNS to maintain munitions storage and readiness for the 1st FW and all JBLE mission partners.

