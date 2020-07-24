DLA Troop Support welcomes new Aide de Camp

Photo By JOHN DWYER | DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence is flanked by 1st Lt. Brett...... read more read more Photo By JOHN DWYER | DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence is flanked by 1st Lt. Brett Harris, left, and Navy Lt. Junior Grade Kevin Marvel, right, incoming and outgoing Aide de Camp to the Commanders, respectively, July 23, 2020 in the organization’s headquarters building in Philadelphia. Harris replaced Marvel in the role of Aide effective July 13. Photo by Diana Stewart. see less | View Image Page

Army 1st Lt. Brett Harris is the newest Aide de Camp to the Commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support. Harris replaced acting Aide, Navy Lt. Junior Grade Kevin Marvel July 13 in the role.



As the Aide de Camp, Harris is responsible for personal and professional support to the Commander, Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence. Harris’ duties include travel coordination and assistance, civic affairs, maintaining financial records, and more.



“I acknowledge that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity that I’ve been afforded to further broaden my knowledge in logistics operations and learn from such a hardworking and genuine senior leader,” Harris said. “I’m looking forward to sharing the knowledge and experience I receive at DLA Troop Support with my fellow soldiers.”



Harris, a reservist turned active duty soldier, was previously assigned to the as a supply officer for the 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division in Fort Dix, Texas, as well as serving in the Republic of Korea.



While assigned to DLA Troop Support, Harris hopes to learn more about logistics while making career connections in the joint service and Department of Defense. The increased operations tempo right now is a great time start and witness DLA’s full spectrum of support, he said.



“I had experiences working around DLA in South Korea in connection with the Supply Support Activity, so I was somewhat familiar [with DLA Troop Support],” Harris said. “Now that I have been on ground for a few weeks during a global pandemic, I see firsthand how much time and effort goes into supplying the force and conducting business.”



A Delaware native, Harris is no stranger to the Philadelphia area and looks forward to being back around his family and friends during the assignment, while simultaneously working to finish a Master’s of Science degree in Logistics Management.



Marvel had the opportunity to serve as an interim Aide to Lawrence prior to Harris’ arrival, and is returning to his position with the DLA Troop Support Construction and Equipment supply chain’s Special Operations Equipment and Executive Agent programs.



“It was a great and unique experience, especially given everything going on around the world,” Marvel said. “Coming into the position, the learning curve was steep. But I am thankful for all the advice that I received before and during my time as the aide. I am now passing on all the information I learned to Lt. Harris to set him up for success.”



Marvel’s biggest takeaway for Harris and the public was how efficient and professional the Command team and DLA Troop Support have been throughout his tenure.



“I was impressed with the flexibility and capability of the higher echelons to gather information from their teams and provide updates to short notice requests from HQ and other entities,” Marvel said. “I was amazed by the range of topics covered throughout the day paired with the amount of information that flows through the command suite.”



Harris hopes to glean as much as he can from these experiences, and apply them throughout his career in the Army. As his time progresses, he expects to have a similar outgoing view expressed by Marvel.



“It really gives a sense of pride, to be a small part of an organization that is doing so much to support the United States, all the while continuing the normal operations required to support the warfighter,” Marvel said. “The days are long, but it is well worth the experience and I am thankful for the opportunity!”