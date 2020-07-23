Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support welcomes new Aide de Camp

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence is flanked by 1st Lt. Brett Harris, left, and Navy Lt. Junior Grade Kevin Marvel, right, incoming and outgoing Aide de Camp to the Commanders, respectively, July 23, 2020 in the organization’s headquarters building in Philadelphia. Harris replaced Marvel in the role of Aide effective July 13. Photo by Diana Stewart.

