DLA Troop Support welcomes new Aide de Camp

DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence is flanked by 1st Lt. Brett Harris, left, and Navy Lt. Junior Grade Kevin Marvel, right, incoming and outgoing Aide de Camp to the Commanders, respectively, July 23, 2020 in the organization’s headquarters building in Philadelphia. Harris replaced Marvel in the role of Aide effective July 13. Photo by Diana Stewart.

