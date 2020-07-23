NSA Naples Conducts Community Cleanup

GRICIGNANO, Italy – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Sailors conducted a community relations project in coordination with the Gricignano town council to clean a public park in Gricignano d'Aversa, July 23.

Sailors from the NSA Naples chapter of Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions volunteered to spend the morning beautifying the Michele Mazzoni Villa Comunale park, located near NSA Naples Support Site where many U.S. military families live. A total of 15 Sailors worked together removing litter, hosing-down and scrubbing play structures, and cutting grass to make the area cleaner and safer for local children.

“[We] cleaned up any trash surrounding the area. We also washed down and disinfected the playground where many young children come to play,” said community relations participant Logistics Specialist Seaman Kane Solistrujillo, assigned to NSA Naples’ operations department. “We did this because children can get sick quicker than us since their bodies are still building an immune system, so we are trying to reduce the chances of them catching anything by cleaning up the park.”

This community relations project provided Sailors with an opportunity to give back to the community in which they live, as well as strengthen intercultural ties between the U.S. and Italy.

“These events are important because it shows our local nationals, who we share this land with, that we are here to help. We are all together in this ordeal [of COVID-19]… the world is in a difficult time; it is better if we stand together,” stated Solistrujillo.

Additionally, as this event was the first community relations project organized by NSA Naples since the COVID-19 global pandemic, it was imperative that Sailors follow all safety guidance while they worked together to keep the community healthy.

Logistics Specialist Seaman Bianca Herrera, assigned to NSA Naples operations department, who volunteered to help clean the park, noted, “We were working with cleaning products firsthand, and everyone was wearing gloves and a facemask.”

Solistrujillo explained, “We also made sure to keep our distance as we were cleaning. We are all aware of the dangers and risks of getting sick, so we made sure to take precautionary measures to prevent any of us from getting sick like washing our hands before and after, and also keeping ourselves from touching our faces while we cleaned.”

Overall, the park clean-up project was considered a success by those who gave their time.

“Everyone that showed up came in prepared and ready to get the task done. There was a lot of teamwork going on and everyone was smiling, happy to be there and help,” Herrera said.

Solistrujillo also remarked on the general atmosphere of levity and camaraderie.

“We just did our best to have fun. We were all laughing and having a great time cleaning,” said Solistrujillo. “We felt great knowing that we are making positive decisions for the community and helping more than just ourselves. We know that what we are doing is going to make a difference no matter how small.”

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve onboard the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:24 Story ID: 374433 Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Conducts Community Cleanup, by Alicia McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.