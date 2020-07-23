NSA Naples CSADD Chapter Volunteers in Local Italian Community

Logistics Specialist Seaman Kevin Yanesargueta, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, uses a water hose to sprays dirt and debris off of a wall at Michele Mazzoni Villa Comunale in Gricignano d’Aversa, Italy, during a community relations event, July 23, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

