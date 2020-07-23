Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples CSADD Chapter Volunteers in Local Italian Community [Image 4 of 6]

    NSA Naples CSADD Chapter Volunteers in Local Italian Community

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Logistics Specialist Seaman Marshall Brucker, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, washes playground equipment at Michele Mazzoni Villa Comunale in Gricignano d’Aversa, Italy, during a community relations event, July 23, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:24
    Photo ID: 6283436
    VIRIN: 200723-N-HP061-1061
    Resolution: 3242x2161
    Size: 967.13 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples CSADD Chapter Volunteers in Local Italian Community [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples Conducts Community Cleanup

