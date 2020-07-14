Photo By Loyd Brumfield | Because shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is always tax-free,...... read more read more Photo By Loyd Brumfield | Because shopping at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is always tax-free, Soldiers, Airmen and military shoppers can save even more during states’ tax-free weekends on back-to-school shopping. During the tax holidays, the Exchange will match local sales tax discounts to offer an additional percentage off (equivalent to the local sales tax rate). see less | View Image Page

Exchange Shoppers Can Double Their Discounts During Back-to-School Tax Holidays



DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers earn an A+ in savings as the 2020-21 school year kicks off.



Because shopping at the Exchange is always tax-free, Soldiers, Airmen and military shoppers can save even more during states’ tax-free weekends on back-to-school shopping. During the tax holidays, the Exchange will match local sales tax discounts to offer an additional percentage off (equivalent to the local sales tax rate).



This year, 16 states are hosting tax-free sales on select back-to-school items, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. In some states, computers and other qualifying electronic devices can be purchased tax-free. Eligible items vary by state.



“At the Exchange, every day is a sales tax holiday, and starting off on the right foot for a new school year shouldn’t break the bank,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Families can make their tax-free Exchange benefit even more valuable by saving extra on school supplies during state tax holiday weekends.”



Sales-tax holidays kick off July 17-19 in Alabama and close Aug. 16-22 in Connecticut. Shoppers can check their state’s tax website for dates and eligible items. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.



